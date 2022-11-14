Elon Musk Mocks Senator Who Raised Concerns Over Twitter Blue: 'Real Account Sounds Like Parody'

Twitter Blue, rolled out to countries including the US, the UK and a few others earlier this month, and is now receiving abuses by users who have been impersonating celebrities and other public figures. Twitter users worldwide have had mixed feelings about Elon Musk’s plan to create a “new, better” Twitter. Amid this chaos, a senator who goes by the name Ed Markey raised his concern on the same. Musk’s reply to him is something which has left the netizens in splits. Taking to Twitter, the senator highlighted that a reporter from the Washington Post was able to create a verified account impersonating him. He further mentioned that he is seeking answers and tagged Musk. “Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again,” he wrote.

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

Musk, being himself, mocked the senator over his concerns. “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” he wrote. His tweet is now viral more than the senator’s tweet itself. It has over 119K likes now.

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Earlier, a verified account pretending to be former US president George W Bush made a joke about the 43rd president’s role in the Iraq War. The account tweeted, “I miss killing Iraqis.” It was accompanied by a sad face emoji. The next thing you know – the same tweet was retweeted by an account which was pretending to be Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister. In the retweet, he wrote, “Same tbh.”

Another Twitter thread which is going viral shows how the situation is going a little out of hand now. The thread highlights brands that might be pissed off at Elon Musk right about.

This comes in as Musk had previously said that impersonators would be “permanently suspended” unless they clearly identified as parodies. Also, the Elon Musk parody account that created confusion on Twitter over the past few days has been suspended.

It had a blue tick, Musk’s exact profile picture and bio. Many Twitter users were tricked into believing that this was the real Musk tweeting in Hindi. Apart from the song lyrics and the meme, the account also tweeted, “Twitter tere tukde honge gang ko bhi $8 dene padenge”, alluding to the charge that Musk has put on the blue tick.

