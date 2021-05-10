Elon Musk Named His Son X Æ A-12 After ‘Cat Running Across Keyboard’. His SNL Monologue is Proof

Ever wondered how to really pronounce the name of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his musician girlfriend Grimes’ baby X Æ A-12 name? Well, it seems the wait is over. In his much-talked-about appearance on the popular comedy show Saturday Night Live, Musk revealed (jokingly, we hope) that his son’s name is pronounced ‘Cat running across the keyboard’.

Musk’s much-awaited appearance on SNL finally concluded this weekend, leaving fans and critics of the billionaire with much to talk about. While Musk’s claim to being the first person with Asperger’s Syndrome and his joke on Dogecoin caused much debate on social media, many pointed out that perhaps the most interesting revelation the SpaceX CEO and second richest man in the world made on the show was disclosing the correct way to pronounce his baby boy’s name.

X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4 last year amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, left many scratching their heads and wracking their brains over the right way to pronounce his name. Many even wondered what the cryptic, code-like name meant.

While Canadian musician Grimes had previously explained the meaning of X Æ A-12, Musk on SNL joked that it was pronounced ‘Cat running across the keyboard’. The joke came during his monologue on the show and seems to have got many laughs on the internet as well as among fans.

If you are wondering what ‘X Æ A-12’ means, here’s what Grimes had previously explained: the X in the name stood for ‘the unknown variable’. Æ represented the ‘Elven spelling of Ai’ which represents ‘love and/or Artificial intelligence’. A-12 is the ‘precursor to SR-17’ which Grimes claimed was her and Musl ‘favorite aircraft’. “No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," Grimes had tweeted.

Still confused about what to call Elon Musk’s baby? Well, just call him ‘Little X’ like his parents.

