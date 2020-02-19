Elon Musk Now Calls Bill Gates 'Pretty Impressive' after He Jumped Over a Chair

Tesla boss Elon Musk is quite an active user on Twitter and keeps the netizens on loop with updates related to his company’s products and new technology. He is also quite known for his banter on social media, while poking fun at people.

Musk recently responded to a clip on Twitter, in which Microsoft founder Bill Gates can be seen jumping over a chair.

“Pretty impressive,” wrote Musk.

True, that was pretty impressive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2020

The clip dates back to 1994 when Gates, during a CBS interview with Connie Chung, was asked if he could jump over a chair from a standing position.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user after Musk, also the founder of SpaceX, took a dig at Gates on Twitter for buying a Porsche instead of a Tesla.

Taking a jab at the Microsoft founder for his decision, the Tesla CEO had tweeted that his conversations with Gates had been underwhelming.

My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2020

Musk’s tweet on Gates’s choice of car had divided Twitter into two camps, after which the user posted the clip with a caption, "Can you jump over a chair though?"

Gates, in an interview with YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee last week, had revealed that he had bought his first ever electric vehicle, a Porsche Taycan. He had also admitted that Tesla is the best of the best when it came to electric cars.

Musk has said that Tesla cars will soon be able to interact with nearby pedestrians. The 48-year-old billionaire had posted a short clip of a Model 3 driving past while its speaker plays a clip saying, “Well don’t just stand there staring, hop in.”