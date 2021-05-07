Elon Musk Now Wants a Pet Shiba Inu After Obsessing Over Meme Cryptocurrency Dogecoin

The entire Internet knows that Elon Musk is obsessed with Dogecoin at this point. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been expressing his love for the meme cryptocurrency through his Twitter account for the past few months. Musk’s fondness for Dogecoin has grown so much that he now wants a Shiba Inu puppy, which is the breed of dog the cryptocurrency is based on. Musk expressed his wish by replying to Twitter user Hiro Mizuno’s tweet about owning Shiba dogs. Replying to Musk’s wish, Mizuno said, “Why not adopt a pup on your visit to Japan, their original home? Bring him/her back to Texas with you!"

I’m looking for a shiba pup!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

In early January, each token of Dogecoin, which started as a joke and is literally known as “a meme coin", was worth less than one cent. However, the value of Dogecoin shot up to 7.5 cents after the GameStop and Dogecoin movements hit their stride later that month. The cryptocurrency reached 10 cents for the first time in mid-April and is currently valued at over $74.13 billion. Musk, in a recent interview with TMZ, said that that this cryptocurrency may be the future.

Musk said, “There is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. Then the question is which one is it going to be? It could be multiple." He added, “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency."

This is not the first time that Musk has opened up about his love for dogs on the Internet, or in general. Last year, Twitter users accused Musk of “stealing" a dog’s photo after he shared an image of a dog with the caption “So proud." It later turned out to be a photo of American stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy.

Musk at the moment owns a dog, and in January bought a toy for his beloved dog. It was a Marvin the Martian helm knit in wool.

