'Elona' Musk Offers to Fight Putin Left-handed After Russian Leader's 'Advice'

Elon Musk’s challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to take him on in “single combat" has unleashed high drama on Twitter. Now, there is an added dimension to it, with the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, extending a sarcastic offer to Musk to train at one of their centres in order to be able to take on Putin. Chechnya, officially the Chechen Republic, is a constituent republic of Russia. Musk first challenged Putin to a fight via a tweet, keeping Ukraine as the stake. He then went on to agree with a Twitter user who thought the fight would be over in all of 10 seconds, given Musk’s advantage over Putin in height and age. In fact, Musk was so confident of his possible victory that he shared a fake photo of Putin on a bear, tweeting, “He can even bring his bear." While hacktivist group Anonymous slammed Musk over engaging in a “publicity stunt", Twitter users seemed very into the drama.

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in a Telegram post: “Elon Musk, a word of advice. Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two completely different leagues." He went on to add, before extending the sarcastic invitation: “Therefore, you’ll need to pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be." Musk replied: “Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed." He signed the tweet off as “Elona" and has changed his Twitter name to Elona since.

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

OMG #ElonaMusk!!! @elonmusk never ceases to amaze me. I truly think he/she is trying to prove that we actually are in a simulation … how is any of this real?! https://t.co/kLMPuQv68V— Anthony John(Top .1% of killing it) (@MrAnthonyJohn) March 16, 2022

I’m convinced we’re living in a simulation and you’re a hacker… or you time traveled and know how to defeat Putin yet again…………….. https://t.co/2T05zYIdfU— Midnightdelight (@Midnightdeligh4) March 16, 2022

Musk recently helped Ukraine access Internet amid Russian invasion. Musk earned a few more fans as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations.

