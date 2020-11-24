News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates as Second-richest Person in the World and Memes Take Over Twitter

Meme tweeted by @Rishiicasm.

Meme tweeted by @Rishiicasm.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

2020 has been good on Elon Musk.

A surge in Tesla's shares catapulted Elon Musk as the second-richest person in the world on Monday, thereby overtaking Microsoft chief Bill Gates.

The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The report further notes that Musk's fortunes have been majorly driven by Tesla shares which are valued four times more than his SpaceX stakes.

That Musk had surpassed Gates came as news to Twitterati who expressed their astonishment with hilarious memes.

On Monday, a Twitter user and investor in Tesla shared the news of electric vehicle company's shares closing at above $500 and congratulated the CEO on the microblogging site.

Responding to the tweet, Musk simply wrote: "wow".


