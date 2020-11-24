Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates as Second-richest Person in the World and Memes Take Over Twitter
A surge in Tesla shares catapulted Elon Musk as the second-richest person in the world on Monday, thereby overtaking Microsoft chief Bill Gates.
2020 has been good on Elon Musk.
A surge in Tesla's shares catapulted Elon Musk as the second-richest person in the world on Monday, thereby overtaking Microsoft chief Bill Gates.
The jump saw Musk's wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, a Bloomberg report stated. Moreover, in 2020 alone, Musk's net worth saw addition of $100.3 billion, the most for any person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The report further notes that Musk's fortunes have been majorly driven by Tesla shares which are valued four times more than his SpaceX stakes.
That Musk had surpassed Gates came as news to Twitterati who expressed their astonishment with hilarious memes.
Elon Musk right now: #ElonMusk #BillGates #SecondRichest #Tesla pic.twitter.com/TnzynBN1iN— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) November 24, 2020
So Finally @elonmusk became the 2nd Richest Person surpassing the great Bill Gates #BillGates #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7id1QKhIo9— SUMIT KR YADAV (@iamsky____) November 24, 2020
Someone steals my 54 rs yesterdayAnd today #ElonMusk became the second richest person in the world : pic.twitter.com/9H0RQwaBlx— Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk to #BillGates now : pic.twitter.com/06zSsXT2iH— ⚡R.S.R⚡ (@Rishiicasm) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk right now!! pic.twitter.com/8kmnM8I5Ef— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk KING is always a KING pic.twitter.com/0vGUotHKHz— sagar (@saaaagard) November 24, 2020
Meanwhile other billionaires:#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/BAgnLn7xWa— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person by surpassing #BillGates * Meanwhile Bill Gates to Elon pic.twitter.com/lXZUaB94Hv— $ (@Just_said_it) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk is now the second richest person of the world as he surpassed the great #BillGates.Le #Musk right now:- pic.twitter.com/n3skS98OVS— kashmir voice (@voice_kashmiri) November 24, 2020
The only person who is enjoying 2020#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/loFY9EgYzl— ajay (@AjayPanwar3242) November 24, 2020
Bill gates right now:#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/4YK5J43AwB— Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk became the second richest person in the world Meanwhile musk be like: pic.twitter.com/EllZwJx10q— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) November 24, 2020
On Monday, a Twitter user and investor in Tesla shared the news of electric vehicle company's shares closing at above $500 and congratulated the CEO on the microblogging site.
Wow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2020
Responding to the tweet, Musk simply wrote: "wow".