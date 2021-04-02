Elon Musk Passed out ‘Bankwupt’ on April Fool's Day is Twitter's Picture of Decade

A 3-year-old viral photo showing Elon Musk passed out against a Tesla Model 3 while holding a placard reading ‘bankwupt’ is making rounds on the internet. The image was shared by a Twitter account called ‘Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley’ that shared the 2018 image and said, “The most iconic photo of the decade is @elonmusk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt. @tesla." The image itself received a hilarious response from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk!

The picture was originally tweeted out by Musk as an April Fool’s Day prank in 2018. In a series of tweets, he announced that Tesla had gone to the worst phase of bankruptcy and that its CEO had been found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3… tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks."

“Tesla Goes Bankrupt. Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it," said Musk.

In other subsequent tweets he said, “There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one)," further adding, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what’s the point? Happy New Month!"

In 2018, investors were worried about the startup’s ability to deliver on its first mass-market car, the Model 3, which has been plagued by manufacturing woes. Last week, Tesla recalled about 123,000 Model S sedans, asking customers with cars built before April 2016 to have their power steering bolts replaced. Tesla’s stock sank nearly four per cent during after-hours trading after the recall announcement.