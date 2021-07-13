Elon Musk Pays $10,000 to Secure a Seat to Space on Richard Branson's Galactic

While Elon Musk is all set to head for the edge of space on Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic future flights, Branson revealed that the SpaceX CEO paid 10,000 dollars (Rs 744682.00) deposit to secure a seat on the future Galactic trip. However, the date and time of the flight have not been scheduled.

A spokesman for Virgin Galactic confirmed to Wall Street Journal that Musk had bought a ticket for his own space ride. It is unclear how far up the waiting list Musk is for a seat. Virgin Galactic has reported that its tickets have sold for $250,000 each, and the company has collected $80 million in sales and deposits.

On Sunday, as Branson jetted off to space, he was bestowed good wishes on his flight by none other than Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk had a day before congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico to watch the Virgin Galactic flight jet out to outer space.

“Will see you there to wish you the best," Musk had tweeted out his support for Branson. On Sunday, Musk, true to his word appeared standing alongside Branson in the former’s house. Branson tweeted, “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready."

The Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an “experience of a lifetime."

