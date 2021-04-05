Elon Musk Posted a Photo of His 'Sick New Car' With Six Wheels But Netizens Aren't Hopping On

Apart from being the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is well-known for his posts and funny memes that he shares frequently on Twitter. The tech entrepreneur once again with his latest tweet has left his 50.2 million followers more confused than usual. In the latest post, Musk shared a photo of a golden convertible with six tyres. “Me in my sick new car,” the Tesla chief captioned the tweet. Additionally, the outlandish photo of the convertible has detailed artwork on it and has a person sporting a cowboy hat sitting inside.

As usual, his tweet raked in more than 2.42 lakh likes and divided the opinion on internet. Several fans on the microblogging platform were confused as to why Musk had actually purchased a flashy new car, while others came up with their own hilarious twist to it.

Me in my sick new car(left him the money) pic.twitter.com/EGaY1FVfHm— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2021

Trying to decipher the car model, “Model G?” wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

While another mocked by morphing a dog’s face (to mock Dogecoin endorsement) on to the golden convertible photo and wrote that it will be “sweet ride”.

“No offense Elon Musk but I don’t see what’s special about your new car,” another user remarked. He added, “that’s a misuse of wealth,” and he should use the wealth to “help people”.

Another fan termed the car as “tasteful”, “pure style and class” and he sees them inspired by Bitcoin’s “house colors”.

However, the mystery of Tesla chief’s new car was unraveled when some people in the comments section identified the picture as a screenshot from the video game Cyberpunk 2077. It is an action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.

Earlier this year, Musk had also tweeted about Cyberpunk 2077, after revealing that the video game could be played on the gaming console inside Tesla Model S.