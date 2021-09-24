Elon Musk Posted a Stolen Meme on His Twitter. Again

The Internet has a golden rule: Credit the original. Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk seems to have missed the memo. While the sacred rule is unsaid, and often not followed by several others but in recent years, there has been a crusade of giving credit to original posters or creators. Every so often when a video is re-posted by a content aggregator account and blows up, the comments are usually filled with ‘Credits?’ ‘Drop the @’ ‘Don’t be shy, tag the original creator.’ But Musk seems to have not read the room. Elon Musk posted a meme early on Friday morning of a person struggling to tick the box which says ‘I’m not a robot.’ The tiny box is usually accompanied by a visual or an audio-visual captcha. The person in the meme is from Blade Runner movie, based on the book of the same name, where the plot revolves around AI and follows Harrison Ford (as the blade runner) who must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space, and have returned to Earth to find their creator. The meme is great: Captchas are getting harder to identify and we may be soon be dreaming of electric sheep too. The only sitch is that the meme is stolen.

Originally posted by another Twitter user, a cosplayer, who posted it one day ago, sharing how her dad made the meme. The tweet blew up, explaining how Musk probably found the

My dad made a “meme” and asked me to spread it as far as I can so here you go pic.twitter.com/4MS3qnqSvN— Morgan Danielle (@imaginmatrix) September 23, 2021

And they weren’t obviously happy when Musk re-posted it without credit.

Pay my rent if you’re gonna take my dad’s meme— Morgan Danielle (@imaginmatrix) September 24, 2021

I’m sorry did a multibillionaire just steal my dad’s meme?????— Morgan Danielle (@imaginmatrix) September 24, 2021

Nor were others on Twitter.

It took more effort to steal this than it would have to RT the original post Elon https://t.co/Z8hBFIXbs3— R. Morgue N’ Slayed ‍♂️ (@rmorganslade) September 24, 2021

Elonnnnnnnnnn, credit the memer, plzzzzzhttps://t.co/Ti8TXvytFi— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 24, 2021

The irony is, while once something posted on the Internet “belongs on the Internet," but we live in an age where digital rights are protected by law in most countries, and in an age of NFTs, and copyright claims, Musk’s move may not have been the best. The irony is this isn’t the first time Musk has stolen a meme - or even gotten called out for it.

In April 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an adorable image of a dog on Twitter. Captioning the snap, Musk wrote, “So proud”. The picture was a collage of two images of a puppy – prior to the haircut and after trimming – and it reads, “My dog got a haircut and now it looks like he gave up drinking”. The adorable dog meme too, was stolen.

American stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy claimed that the dog belonged to her and tweeted, “Hi this is my joke &my dog. His name is Jack. May I have a car please?”

This too isn’t the only instance. Musk is a repeat offender for posting memes without credit. Usually, they’re from the cryptocurrency and Dogecoin-specific community who make the memes, who they never call him out for credit. But others have. In April 2021, Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter showing two muscular arms labelled “Pfizer Crew” and “Moderna Gang” dramatically clasp hands to form an alliance, labeled “Slutty Summer.” Nvelist Miles Klee responded that he created and posted the image just one day prior to Musk — making a compelling case that the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO lifted his meme and passed it off as his own.

wait, Elon Musk stole my meme? https://t.co/bgB6PFuLrV— Kleevangelion (@MilesKlee) April 10, 2021

Musk in May responded to his claims about stealing memes…with two uncredited memes… about stealing memes.

To Elon Musk we’d like to say, The Internet has progressed vastly, and a ‘retweet’ button exists - you don’t have to manually save photos and repost them - especially without crediting them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here