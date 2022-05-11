Elon Musk Promises Twitter to YouTuber MrBeast if He Dies in 'Mysterious Circumstances'

Elon Musk has promised Twitter to YouTuber MrBeast if he “dies under mysterious circumstances". Musk on Sunday shared a picture which he claimed was sent to him by former Russian prime minister Dmitry Rogozin where he accused Musk of colluding with Nazis. The head of the Kremlin space agency, according to Elon Musk, sent a note to Russian media where he said that Elon Musk is accountable since he has decided to arm fascists. Shortly after, Musk tweeted, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya." MrBeast asked, “If that happens can I have Twitter"; Musk replied “Ok" and that was that. MrBeast followed up with a “No takesies backsies".

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Ok— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Jokes aside, be safe! I wuv u ❤️— MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

After you die, can we have Twitter? https://t.co/kgU1b2Nvdw— adaa (@antidoradaa) May 10, 2022

Can i have your channel after you get Twitter @MrBeast https://t.co/pN3ilyJcC2— LAKSH JADHAV (@lukshawdeep) May 10, 2022

how do i mute anything related to any of these people at all forever https://t.co/A6zM9DMpNg— pietro (@rec3de) May 10, 2022

bro bout to giveaway twitter https://t.co/yskjAGKFyY— ‍♂️ (@powerincreased) May 10, 2022

They said romance is dead. This proof. https://t.co/Y1FHGcFIxJ— Ram. (@Verona556_) May 10, 2022

The picture Musk had shared of the Russian media carried a slightly threatening tone where Rogozin said that Elon Musk has to answer questions like ‘an adult’. “From the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it follows that the ground-based subscriber equipment of the Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters," the note shared by Musk said.

“According to our information, the delivery and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of PO boxes for receiving and transmitting the Internet from Starlink was carried out by the Pentagon. Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications. And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool," it added.

