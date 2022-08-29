Elon Musk Reacts to 'Mother Sleeps in Garage' Report, Here's What He Tweeted

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, recently revealed that she has to let go of the comfort of a bedroom and “sleep in the garage,” whenever she visits her billionaire son. Musk, who is currently the world’s richest man, did not deny the claim made by her mother, but rather confirmed it by defending it, saying that he has “done a lot with the place.”

Musk tweeted his defence, reacting to an article by New York Post, the headline of which read, “Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk sleeps in ‘garage’ when visiting him in Texas.” Reacting to the article, Musk wrote, “Yes, but I have done a lot with the place!”

Take a look:

Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

The tweet garnered close to a lakh likes and myriad reactions from netizens.

One user said, “Elon’s ‘garage’ is likely far nicer than most people’s ‘guest room,’ I mean, come on folks, dude’s got decorators!”

Elons “garage” is likely far nicer than most peoples’ ‘guest rooms’, I mean, c’mon folks, dudes got decorators! https://t.co/hDInmSVKSF — CLVYSKA44 (@clvyska44) August 29, 2022

Another chimed in with the same sentiment.

I imagine your garage is nicer than most houses https://t.co/ZDHRkSMUjO — Bill Bryant (@billbryant2328) August 28, 2022

“Adorably funny, again,” said this user.

Maye was also quick to respond to her son’s tweet. She revealed the arrangements and also mentioned that she can easily stay in a hotel 45 minutes away but chooses to stay in the garage so that she could be with her son.

“It is a bed with a side table in the garage. What more do I need? @elonmusk I could sleep in a hotel 45 minutes away, but then I do not see you,” she wrote in the tweet. Tagging the New York Post in the tweet, she added, “A bed with a roof is a luxury.”

It’s a bed with a side table in the garage. What more do I need? @elonmusk I could sleep in a hotel 45 minutes away, but then I don’t see you. It’s better than sleeping on the ground in the Kalahari Desert, as I’ve described in my book. @nypost a bed with a roof is a luxury🤗 https://t.co/64XCDnwyF3 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) August 28, 2022

Maye, in the interview, citing the reason that she has to stay in the garage while visiting her son, said, “You cannot have a fancy house near a rocket site.” Maye was referring to Musk’s residence which was conveniently near to the SpaceX launch facility in Texas. Musk, who, in 2020, stated that possessions “weigh you down,” also revealed that his primary residence is a rental, worth $50,000, from SpaceX.

