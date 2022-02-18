Elon Musk Recalls When Billionaire Charlie Munger Told Him Tesla Would Fail

Elon Musk has recalled the time when the billionaire Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger had told him all the ways that Tesla would fail. While safety of Tesla cars has been coming under increasing scrutiny, it is probably safe to say that the company is not a financial failure if you look at the wealth of its boss and world’s richest man Musk. Why has Musk suddenly gone nostalgic, you ask? He was responding to a Twitter user who had quoted Munger on cryptocurrency. As per New York Post, Munger recently compared crypto to a “venereal disease". The Twitter user wrote, “MUNGER SAYS HE IS ‘PROUD’ OF HAVING NOT INVESTED IN CRYPTOCURRENCY, SAYS IT SHOULD BE BANNED AND LIKENS IT TO A ‘VENEREAL DISEASE’ (sic)". Another user retweeted it, saying, “and he would know!" That was where Elon Musk decided to interject.

Musk wrote: “I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail. Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway."

While many commenters were all praises for Musk’s company, some were quick to remind everyone of the various glitches plaguing Tesla of late.

Recently, Tesla issued a safety recall of more than 817,000 vehicles over faulty seat-belt chimes, a media report says. According to The Washington Post, the electric automaker will remotely update 817,143 vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, after an issue where its seat-belt chimes go quiet on subsequent drives after having previously been interrupted. Tesla vehicles have also reportedly been inexplicably slamming on their brakes for no reason, frightening owners and eliciting over 100 complaints to the federal government in the last three months alone, media reports say. It has been a persistent issue for the automaker.

