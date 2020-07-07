BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Responds to Twitter User Who Dared Him to Wear 'Tesla Short Shorts' to Shareholder Meeting

File image of Elon Musk | Tesla short shorts.

Elon Musk had, last weekend, teased the release of red satin short trousers as a dig on short sellers.

To everyone's amazement, Musk released the limited edition Tesla ‘S3XY’ short shorts were put up for sale on Tesla’s online stores.

Musk has spoken against the short-sellers, who bet the price of Tesla stocks will drop, for long.

In 2018, he had sent a box of shorts of hedge fund owner and Tesla short-seller David Einhorn. Developing on the idea, he brought the red satin shorts for mass sale in 2020.

This came after Tesla surpassed Toyota Motor Corp as the most valuable automaker on the global stage.

After the shorts were sold out on July 6, the Tesla chief tweeted saying that he himself had bought a pair.

Tweeting on an article about the shorts, Musk wrote, "I bought a pair of XL".

Following this revelation, people were abuzz and a Twitter user even gave a fun dare to Musk.

User @AJtourville tweeted at Musk saying, "Double-dare you to wear them at shareholder meeting".

Surprisingly, the mastermind did not back down from the dare. The 49-year-old was clearly amused by the idea and replied by saying, "That would be next-level".

Musk had earlier tweeted that the shorts were available at $69.420 at the Tesla Store. As an indication of Musk’s great popularity, the shorts were sold out in no time.

Expressing his happiness, the SpaceX CEO had tweeted, “Dang, we broke the website!”

Twitterati were thoroughly impressed with Musk’s hilarious interaction.

