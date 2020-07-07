Elon Musk Responds to Twitter User Who Dared Him to Wear 'Tesla Short Shorts' to Shareholder Meeting

Elon Musk had, last weekend, teased the release of red satin short trousers as a dig on short sellers.

To everyone's amazement, Musk released the limited edition Tesla ‘S3XY’ short shorts were put up for sale on Tesla’s online stores.

Musk has spoken against the short-sellers, who bet the price of Tesla stocks will drop, for long.

In 2018, he had sent a box of shorts of hedge fund owner and Tesla short-seller David Einhorn. Developing on the idea, he brought the red satin shorts for mass sale in 2020.

This came after Tesla surpassed Toyota Motor Corp as the most valuable automaker on the global stage.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

After the shorts were sold out on July 6, the Tesla chief tweeted saying that he himself had bought a pair.

Tweeting on an article about the shorts, Musk wrote, "I bought a pair of XL".

I bought a pair of XL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

Following this revelation, people were abuzz and a Twitter user even gave a fun dare to Musk.

User @AJtourville tweeted at Musk saying, "Double-dare you to wear them at shareholder meeting".

Surprisingly, the mastermind did not back down from the dare. The 49-year-old was clearly amused by the idea and replied by saying, "That would be next-level".

That would be next-level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2020

Musk had earlier tweeted that the shorts were available at $69.420 at the Tesla Store. As an indication of Musk’s great popularity, the shorts were sold out in no time.

Expressing his happiness, the SpaceX CEO had tweeted, “Dang, we broke the website!”

Dang, we broke the website — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Twitterati were thoroughly impressed with Musk’s hilarious interaction.

