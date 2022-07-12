Elon Musk Responds to Twitter's Lawsuit Threat With a Meme of Elon Musk

Elon Musk sought to back out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a decision at which Twitter Inc fired back, claiming Musk “knowingly” breached the agreement to buy the social media firm. As per a Reuters report, Twitter said in a letter written to Musk that it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. In the meanwhile, Musk took to Twitter to diss Twitter. The Tesla boss, in true Musk fashion, shared a meme that made no secret of what he thinks of the tiff.

Twitter has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal. The company is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Musk, however, seems not to be too concerned if the meme is anything to go by.

Smart guy doing this before legal proceedings https://t.co/wVDKsCuGhn — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) July 11, 2022

they said you wouldn’t buy twitter…

you’re not buying twitter https://t.co/QBygJSGLQM — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 11, 2022

There is one, only one, interesting thing about this piece of public communication, which is that there are actually human beings, adult humans in the real world, who buy it, and find it impressive. https://t.co/NGwAFInPEt — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) July 11, 2022

Didn't you say you want to buy Twitter because of your passion for free speech? (What does the minor difference on bot-percentages matter?)

Didn't you also say that the "economics of the deal" didn't matter to you? — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) July 11, 2022

I’m the guy at the bottom when it came out that you couldn’t get the financing to buy Twitter — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 11, 2022

Musk earlier said that his decision was made after the microblogging site refused to provide him with concrete data on fake accounts or bots. The billionaire notified the decision in an US SEC filing, accusing the social media company of breaching “multiple provisions of the agreement”. However, Twitter’s board in a bid to still close the deal, said that it would sue Musk to enforce the legal agreement.

