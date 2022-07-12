CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Responds to Twitter's Lawsuit Threat With a Meme of Elon Musk

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 09:47 IST

Musk, however, seems not to be too concerned if the meme is anything to go by. (Credits: Twitter/@elonmusk)

Musk, however, seems not to be too concerned if the meme is anything to go by. (Credits: Twitter/@elonmusk)

Twitter has planned to sue Elon Musk to force him to complete the deal. Musk has shared his thoughts via a meme.

Elon Musk sought to back out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a decision at which Twitter Inc fired back, claiming Musk “knowingly” breached the agreement to buy the social media firm. As per a Reuters report, Twitter said in a letter written to Musk that it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. In the meanwhile, Musk took to Twitter to diss Twitter. The Tesla boss, in true Musk fashion, shared a meme that made no secret of what he thinks of the tiff.

Twitter has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal. The company is planning to file a lawsuit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Musk, however, seems not to be too concerned if the meme is anything to go by.

Musk earlier said that his decision was made after the microblogging site refused to provide him with concrete data on fake accounts or bots. The billionaire notified the decision in an US SEC filing, accusing the social media company of breaching “multiple provisions of the agreement”. However, Twitter’s board in a bid to still close the deal, said that it would sue Musk to enforce the legal agreement.

first published:July 12, 2022, 09:47 IST
