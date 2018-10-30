English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Returns to Twitter to Title Himself ‘Nothing’ of Tesla, Hints at Presidency
This makes his second tweet especially interesting as it indicates that the famously obstinate tycoon is determined to retain as much control over his marquee brand as he possibly can.
File photo of Elon Musk (AP).
Much like a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel in the theatres, Elon Musk invariably appears on your Twitter timeline, even after saying he’s take a break. And of late, the tech billionaire’s posts on the microblogging site are getting ever weirder.
Despite being mired in legal hassles, which he barely managed to scrape through, Musk found the time to put out a tranche of tweets in which he declared himself to be an anime lover, and said that he owned a Chiba Wolverine, whatever the devil that is. This was followed by an even more bizarre set of posts in which, after getting 'fresh puro' from his 'meme dealer' in the form of, what else, a meme referring to a bad acid trip, the entrepreneur proceeded to invite his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna in the form of their ‘dankest memes’.
The internet obliged, as well as ridiculed a titan of industry behaving like a 14 year-old-boy, and having presumably been traumatized by the dark and disturbing content the internet had sent him, he announced he’d be taking a break from the site.
A mere four days later, he’s back, and, as the saying goes, being stranger than fiction. With the removal of him as the chairman of Tesla’s board coming ever closer (he has to step down on November 13), Musk mused about his future in the company.
Despite the fact that he will remain the automobile company’s CEO and chief designer, Musk moaned about having deleted all his Tesla titles, noting that he would henceforth be the Nothing of Tesla, and it seemed fine so far.
Then perhaps realizing how odd that sounded, he threshed it out further, saying, “Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities.”
Musk had reached a deal over fraud charges that will see him step down as electric automaker Tesla's chairman of the board and pay a $20 million fine but stay on as CEO, US securities regulators had said last month. This makes his second tweet especially interesting as it indicates that the famously obstinate tycoon is determined to retain as much control over his marquee brand as he possibly can.
The agreement eased pressure on Tesla's embattled CEO, who faced potentially being barred from serving as an officer or board member of a publicly traded company as a result of the charges, which stemmed from a tweet by Musk about taking the company private.
The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) had charged Musk with securities fraud, alleging that he misled investors when he tweeted on August 7 that he had "funding secured" to privatise the electric automaker at $420 a share. That caused a brief spike in Tesla's share price, leading so-called short-sellers, who have been betting on the stock crashing for years, to lose millions.
The SEC said Musk's statements on Twitter were "false and misleading" and that he had never discussed the plans with company officials or potential funders. Musk said he later decided against the plan.
Of course, that’s not all he said.
Following the relatively light slap on his wrist, Musk still went on to slam the SEC’s practices as well as the media reportage of the whole fiasco.
Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2018
