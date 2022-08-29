Elon Musk Reveals He is Fasting to 'Feel Healthier' and Twitter is Trying to Digest

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is making news again after he revealed about having incorporated a friend’s advice on fasting periodically. The billionaire is known for his active engagement and quirky replies on Twitter. However, a tweet related to eating habits came as a surprise to many of his followers.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk wrote, “On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier.” In another tweet, he mentioned, “The Zero fasting app is quite good.” Many of his followers were intrigued to know more so they asked him on how good his fitness routine has been so far. To this, Musk replied and wrote, “Over 20 lbs down from my (unhealthy) peak weight.” Have a look at the tweet:

On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

There were also people who were very eager to know more and more about Musk’s fasting plans. While some questioned him on his weight, others wanted to know whether he carried out some workout routine.

Here are a few reactions:

I love a good 24 hour fast ❤️ https://t.co/HjLsQ8cvEv — mc (@_mandusa) August 29, 2022

👊 Great to hear. Fasting seems to help increase focus on difficult mental tasks. At least, it does for me. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) August 28, 2022

Not to be “that guy,” but fasting is unhealthy. The best way to lose weight is train in oppressively humid weather. I’m a youth football coaching legend, and one of my players lost 20 pounds in 3 days earlier this month. That’s the healthy way to lose weight, not fasting — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 28, 2022

“Is that friend Jack Dorsey? He is big on the fasting trend. I find it ironic the things Americans do, first-world problems. Meanwhile, we send money to those permanently and unwillingly on a fasting diet because there isn’t any food,” another quipped.

This comes just a day after Musk was in news after an IT student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando tracked private jets of celebrities, including Musk. Jack regularly posts flight updates of the private jets belonging to individuals like Tom Cruise, Bill Gates, Russian Oligarchs, and the Kardashians on his various Twitter handles. Recently, one of Jack’s handles named @CelebJets, tracked Kylie Jenner as she set out on a 17-minute flight journey.

But Jack’s favourite person to track is Musk, who, at one point in time, allegedly offered Jack a sum of $5,000, or roughly Rs 4 lakhs, to take down the Twitter account, which Jack declined. Talking about that particular incident, Jack, in an interview with New York Post, said, “It was pretty crazy. You do not expect to get a private message from Elon Musk.”

Musk, firstly, asked Jack to take down the account citing security risk, and then started enquiring about how Jack sources this information. “It was cool to be explaining something to Elon. He offered to buy the account for $5,000 – in an effort to shut it down – but I told him if it’s not enough money to change my life, I do not want to sell it,” Jack added. He asked Musk for a sum of $50,000 (roughly Rs 40 lakh) but the communication dropped off.

