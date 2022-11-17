Elon Musk Reveals How He Lost 13 kg, Says He Doesn't Eat 'Tasty Food'

Elon Musk, amid the cesspool that Twitter has become of late, divulged some health mantras for the general public. The billionaire was viciously body-shamed after his shirtless photos from a vacation in Greece had gone viral. A Twitter user had supported him earlier this year, tweeting that anyone sharing Musk’s shirtless pics should also have to share one of themselves. “It’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha," Musk had replied then.

Now, a Twitter user posted a photo of Musk from his Greece vacation along with a recent photo of him, writing, “You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!" The Tesla CEO replied saying he had lost 30 lbs (13.6 kg). A Twitter account called Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked, “What’s made the most difference?"

“Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," Musk replied. Wegovy and Ozempic are medications that aid weight loss.

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

“Bruh… I also take Ozempic for my diabeetus… Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh [sic]," another user tweeted. “Yeah, next-level," Musk replied with laughing emojis.

Yeah, next-level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

During an interview in August this year, Musk’s father Errol had spoken about the shirtless photos of Elon and said that his son was strongly built but was “eating badly". He added that he had suggested him to take diet pills.

“Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!" Musk had famously tweeted earlier in the year in response to a Twitter user who had shared a shirtless photo of him. These much-discussed photos were from when Musk was relaxing on an expensive yacht named Zeus, buoying around in the Aegean Sea. The photos, sourced by Page Six, showed Musk sun-bathing on the yacht after taking a dip into the water.

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

One of the photos showed Musk in a black bathing suit, being hosed down by his company on the yacht, Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel. Another photo captured him drying up with a towel, followed by one that showed the Tesla owner sipping on a cold beverage.

