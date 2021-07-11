CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WorldPopulationDay#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» Elon Musk Met Richard Branson Before His Space Flight and Internet Can’t Keep Calm
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Met Richard Branson Before His Space Flight and Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Richard Branson with Elon Musk on Sunday. (Credit: @richardbranson/Twitter)

Richard Branson with Elon Musk on Sunday. (Credit: @richardbranson/Twitter)

Elon Musk had a day before congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico.

British billionaire Richard Branson strapped in and set off Sunday on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship. A successful flight would vault the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now. As Branson jetted off to space, he was bestowed good wishes on his flight by none other than Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk had a day before congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico to watch the Virgin Galactic flight jet out to outer space.

“Will see you there to wish you the best," Musk had tweeted out his support for Branson.

RELATED STORIES

On Sunday, Musk, true to his word appeared standing alongside Branson in the former’s house. Branson tweeted, “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready."

Twitterati were excited to see the duo sharing a moment before Branson’s much coveted space flight.

A massive carrier plane made a horizontal take-off from Space Port, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT) and will ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers), before dropping the spaceplane beneath it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 11, 2021, 21:23 IST