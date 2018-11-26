Water World: Elon Musk Says Earth Should Be Renamed, Gets Trolled on Twitter by Earthlings

Earth compared to Mars pic.twitter.com/thWbFDPTzE — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) November 26, 2018

Earth should be called Water. Our surface is 71% water. Mars land area is roughly equal to Earth, as it’s all land. Even when warmed up & water ice turns liquid, Mars will be about 2/3 land. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2018

More rocket ships? — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 26, 2018

Earth is 99% rock with a thin smear of water on the surface. Shouldn’t it be called “Air”, since 100% of the surface is covered by atmosphere? — Ex-PFC Wintergreen (@XPFCWintergreen) November 26, 2018

Elon Musk, billionaire tech workaholic, potential saviour of humanity, and frequent Twitter user, has a little more time on his hands than he's probably used to since he stepped down as chairman of Tesla. And he still runs SpaceX, after all.So when a Twitter account called World and Science posted a side-by-side size comparison of Earth and Mars, Musk, whose most ambitious project is the colonization of the red planet, thought it's time to drop some some truth bombs.Musk decided this post gave him the perfect opening to express something he had been musing on, namely, the renaming of Earth.Even though he's technically correct, his reasoning is more stoner logic than critical thinking, something the Twitterverse was quick to point out, especially given the trouble Musk found himself in after smoking weed on camera while appearing on Joe Rogan's radio talk show.And while Musk may have declared his love for dank memes, we're not sure how much he'll like the memes his thought of the day elicited.Others decided to apply their own stoner logic to other inter-planetary concerns.Oh, Elon. Whatever would we do without you?