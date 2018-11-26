GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Water World: Elon Musk Says Earth Should Be Renamed, Gets Trolled on Twitter by Earthlings

Elon Musk may have declared his love for dank memes, but we're not sure how much he'll like the memes his thought of the day elicited.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
File photo of Elon Musk (AP).
Elon Musk, billionaire tech workaholic, potential saviour of humanity, and frequent Twitter user, has a little more time on his hands than he's probably used to since he stepped down as chairman of Tesla. And he still runs SpaceX, after all.

So when a Twitter account called World and Science posted a side-by-side size comparison of Earth and Mars, Musk, whose most ambitious project is the colonization of the red planet, thought it's time to drop some some truth bombs.




Musk decided this post gave him the perfect opening to express something he had been musing on, namely, the renaming of Earth.




Even though he's technically correct, his reasoning is more stoner logic than critical thinking, something the Twitterverse was quick to point out, especially given the trouble Musk found himself in after smoking weed on camera while appearing on Joe Rogan's radio talk show.

ALSO READ: OPINION | How Elon Musk aka Iron Man Lost the Plot, and the Tesla Chairmanship

And while Musk may have declared his love for dank memes, we're not sure how much he'll like the memes his thought of the day elicited.













Others decided to apply their own stoner logic to other inter-planetary concerns.











Oh, Elon. Whatever would we do without you?
