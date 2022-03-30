Elon Musk Says He and Rapper Eminem are 'Basically Identical'

Elon Musk just declared that he and rapper Eminem are ‘basically identical’ with ‘a few differences’. This remark came after the billionaire invoked the rapper at a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hearing. Elon was seeking to throw out his 2018 agreement with the top U.S. securities regulator requiring him to obtain preapproval for his tweets, said a Reuters report. “The (SEC) won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see; They tried to shut me down," Musk said, quoting from Eminem’s 2002 song “Without Me." The song is from the time when Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady" was facing a boycott by the Federal Communications Commission because its lyrics were found to be offensive.

In reply to a tweet, Elon Musk said that he and the rapper were ‘identical’.

“I mean we’re basically identical – a few differences maybe …"

I mean we’re basically identical – a few differences maybe …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2022

Users commented with memes.

“So the SEC won’t let me be

Or let me be me, so let me see

They try to shut me down and, stop my tweets

But Twitter would feel so empty, without me."

🎶"So the SEC won't let me beOr let me be me, so let me seeThey try to shut me down and, stop my tweetsBut Twitter would feel so empty, without me."🎶😆😂 — Jevaughn (@Jevaughn_Brown) March 29, 2022

“It’s true, here’s the proof…"

The SEC is investigating Musk’s Nov. 6, 2021, tweet asking his followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake, to cover tax bills on stock options. In Tuesday’s filing, Musk said requiring Tesla lawyers to vet some of his tweets was an unconstitutional prior restraint on his speech, violating the First Amendment.

Elon Musk was in the news last time when he said that he was giving serious thought to building a new social media platform. The billionaire calls himself a free speech absolutist and he conducted a poll recently asking people if Twitter adhered to the principles of free speech. An overwhelming 70 percent said ‘no’. This eventually led Elon to ask “is a new platform needed?". When Pranay Pathole, the Pune techie who is a social media friend of the Tesla founder, asked if Elon would consider building a new social media platform, he replied that he was thinking about it seriously.

(With inputs from Reuters)

