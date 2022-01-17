Elon Musk Says He Never Shares Anything Controversial and All of Twitter Has Left the Chat

Elon Musk, who is widely known for posting jokes and ‘dank memes’ with a tinge of sarcasm, on the morning of January 17 claimed that he “never shares anything controversial” on Twitter. Elon Musk often posts entertaining tweets and is not afraid to speak his mind. But the Tesla CEO, at times, gets into trouble for his unfiltered tweets. Many times, he had to deal with the consequences of his tweets. These include Tesla’s stock prices fluctuation, investor lawsuits, and investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the business tycoon, who is widely known for posting jokes and ‘dank memes’ with a tinge of sarcasm, on the morning of January 17 claimed that he “never shares anything controversial” on Twitter.

Musk backed his sarcastic statement with yet another hilarious meme that was a spin-off on the signup page for the Microblogging site Twitter. The image, shared by Musk, had a statement “Get fired from your job in 5 to 10 years, join Twitter today” written on it. It also featured some quite easy steps to get fired from Twitter, “Say anything you want,” then “wait for 5 to 10 years,” and “Surprise! You are fired.”

Good thing I never tweet anything controversial pic.twitter.com/T7sD1q1hvd— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

It’s ok Elon don’t worry you don’t need to apply for a job because you are a billionaire— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 16, 2022

*read: good thing i’m worth $200b— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 17, 2022

LMAOOO IM GLAD THIS IS THE RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD— Arab (@YourFellowArab) January 16, 2022

The post is an apparent dig at cancel culture in which people, including celebrities, have borne the brunt for their old tweets or past behaviour.

Last year, Musk had tweeted some bizarre thoughts via his Twitter account. Some of them fell flat, while others racked up controversy. Remember the infamous toilet tweet? Musk made a bold statement in November, when he revealed that he is tweeting from the toilet as it gives him solace. He wrote, “At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne,” and in a threaded tweet he said, “it gives me solace.”

At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

In December 2021, Musk tweeted that he is thinking of a career change and hence would be becoming a full-time influencer. “Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,” he tweeted.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

What are your thoughts about Musk’s controversial and bizarre tweets?

