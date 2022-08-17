Elon Musk Says He's Buying Manchester United and Memes are Kicking Up a Storm

In today’s episode of “is Elon Musk joking”, the billionaire has told his Twitter followers that he is buying Manchester United. Only time will tell if Musk will really buy the British football club, but Twitter is already having a meltdown. Tweeter extraordinaire Musk was joking about his political allegiances when he dropped the ManU bomb out of nowhere. “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” He tweeted, and then added in the thread: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome [sic]”.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Murtough realising he can now offer Rabiot 500k a week https://t.co/Jdj0BxiNlS pic.twitter.com/ZGRMuIl81B — Jack 🇮🇪🎱 (@UtdJack22) August 17, 2022

Maguire after Elon Musk tied him up to send him to Mars https://t.co/8YkxzORLIm pic.twitter.com/qyF55gxNLy — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 17, 2022

Ronaldo using Elon’s The Boring Company Flamethrower to torch his teammates after they lose 9-0 to Liverpool: https://t.co/71nUAeVvEI pic.twitter.com/NbonZ07rK0 — PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 ¹⁴ (@DrNacho_RM) August 17, 2022

Sancho when he gets upgraded with that Tesla Pace Package https://t.co/gcMedbx62Y pic.twitter.com/QxI6IyrddT — Adrian (@UtdAdrian_) August 17, 2022

Elanga when he finds out he’s first to visit Mars pic.twitter.com/g38mRA2QWz https://t.co/Axx9NH2vbc — fiddy (@fuadprivv) August 17, 2022

United after Elon puts chips in their brains https://t.co/W35OBV5iWA pic.twitter.com/WTTXFgU3lt — Mustie (@Mustieforreal) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Musk vs Twitter saga continues. The US judge in the Twitter vs Elon Musk legal battle over cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal has set October 17 as the beginning date of the high-profile trial.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick in the Delaware Court of Chancery issued an official schedule, with the high-profile trial starting from October 17 and continuing till October 21.

Twitter wanted the trial to begin on October 10, but Musk said he wanted it to start a week later, stressing that the extra week of preparation time would be crucial.

“The parties shall work together in good faith on the scheduling and location of depositions. The parties will not require a subpoena to produce for deposition, on reasonable notice, persons under their respective control, including their respective current directors, officers, employees, and experts and documents under the parties’ control in the possession of such persons,” the judge said in the case scheduling order.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here