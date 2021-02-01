Elon Musk Says His Kids Were Educated by YouTube and Reddit. Now He's Ready to Send Them to Mars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to making frivolous comments and controversial appearances on social media platforms. The latest such comment came recently on Monday during an invite-only live chat on Clubhouse.

During an appearance on the new audio-chat social networking app Clubhouse that was launched in 2020, Musk engaged in a freewheeling conversation with the hosts regarding a number of things such as the future of Mars exploration, Tesla, and memes.

But one of the most interesting comments that fans picked up on was one Musk made about his children's education. When asked what he thought should be the right approach to children's education in the era of digitization, Musk said, "My kids were mostly educated by YouTube and Reddit. And their classmates".

A chuckling Musk further added, "I guess there were lessons as well, but they spent most of their time online so yeah, it seemed most of their education was coming from online".

Musk went on to add that in order to make things interesting to five-year-olds, it was important to focus on the "why" of things. "With education, I think its important to make things interesting and to teach them the relevance of learning certain things," Musk said, adding that in his experience, engaging narratives work better when teaching children.

Elon's comments have reached other social media platforms like Twitter as well.

Elon: My kids were mostly educated by YouTube and Reddit. Most of their education is online. — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) February 1, 2021

That's not all. Musk was asked if he would be okay if his children turn twenty and come to him seeking permission to go live on Mars.

"I think I'll be okay with that," the millionaire said.

During the interview, Musk spoke at length about the cryptocurrency boom. "I'm late to the party but I'm a supporter of bitcoin. But I don't have a strong position on other cryptocurrencies," Musk said. Speaking on the much-coveted Dogecoin, Musk said, "Dogecoin was made a joke on cryptocurrency. But fate loves irony. The moth ironic outcome of this would be if Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in future".

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was recently blessed with a baby boy, his first with his British musician girlfriend Grimes. But while X Æ A-Xii became an overnight celebrity after his birth last year, Musk has five other children from previous marriages.

Musk has previously gone viral for smoking pot during a live web-chat in 2018. The web-show hosted by comedian Joe Rogan was streamed live for about two-and-a-half-hours in September 2018. In the show, Musk spoke about artificial intelligence, social media and more - all while smoking pot and drinking whiskey.

The millionaire who is always in news, for reasons good or bad, is also a fan of memes. Being the inspiration for many memes as well a memer himself, Musk said that he found memes to be fun and yet a "complex" form of communication.

"A picture speaks a thousand words. Memes speak 10,000," Musk witticised.