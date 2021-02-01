Elon Musk Says His Startup Has Wired a Monkey's Brain to Play Video Games

Elon Musk claims that one of his startups has wired a monkey to play video games. The monkey has wires going into its brain which enables it the animal to play video games, Tesla boss Musk has said, adding that the monkey is happy.

Musk also said that the videos of the wired monkey will be released in a month or so. He made the revelations while speaking on Clubhouse, a private social app where users host informal conversations.

He was asked about the latest developments at Neuralink, unveiled in 2017.

"We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind," he was quoted as saying by the Bloomberg. "You can't see where the implant is and he's a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other," he said in a Clubhouse chat.

He explained that the "idea with neural link is addressing brain and spinal injuries" and making up people's lost capacity with an implanted chip.

"There are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it's like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain," he said.

During the chat he also said his children have been mostly educated by Youtube and Reddit and he is fine with the idea of them wanting to live on Mars.

During the interview, Musk spoke at length about the cryptocurrency boom. "I'm late to the party but I'm a supporter of bitcoin. But I don't have a strong position on other cryptocurrencies," Musk said. Speaking on the much-coveted Dogecoin, Musk said, "Dogecoin was made a joke on cryptocurrency. But fate loves irony. The moth ironic outcome of this would be if Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in future".