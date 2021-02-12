Elon Musk Says 'I am an Alien' While Trying to Explain Secret of Success to Indian CEO

Elon Musk has just announced on Twitter that he is an alien. After pushing up the prices of stocks of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and making 'Doge memes' a reported phenomenon, the Tesla CEO seems to be back with his latest bombshell.

"I'm an alien," Musk wrote on Twitter. The SpaceX chief was responding to a question by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED, Kunal Shah.

"Elon Musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions," Shah asked on Twitter.

He further beseeched Musk as the 'Dark Lord' and called on him to respond to his queries.

Musk, 49, is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and also the founder of three more companies. But not one to shy away from interacting with his fans, Musk instantly took to social media and said that the reason for his success was superhuman. "I'm an alien," he wrote.

It would not be surprising if Musk, who can safely be called a space nut and whose plans to colonise the red planet are no secret to the world, turns out to be an alien. At least that would explain the many tweets and memes that Musk sometimes makes.

Take the time, for instance, when the billionaire took to Twitter to (mis)quote the Bhagavad Geeta to take a dig at short-sellers. Or the many, many bizarre memes and one-liners that the Tesla CEO - a self-professed lover of memes, shares on the microblogging site.

Following Musk's response, Shah commented, "Entropy confirmed".

The Teslaman known for his absurd humour and love for dank memes is also Internet's very own guru. His tweets in the past few days and months have sent stocks flying off the charts. People call it the "Musk effect".

Will his response to the newly-launched CRED's founder, will the Indian payments app also receive a boost in popularity?