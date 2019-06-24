Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead

You'd think Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and astronomical genius, would be a little better at identifying planets, but apparently not.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
You'd think Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and astronomical genius, would be a little better at identifying planets, but apparently not.
Loading...

Elon Musk is back in the news and no, this time he didn't tweet that he was deleting his Twitter account.

He did tweet something else entirely bizarre though: He tweeted 'Occupy Mars.'

This isn't out of tune with the kind of stuff you'd expect from Musk: He's always been very open with his support of more things in space, irrespective if those 'more things' are satellites, or people or Mars. In fact, Musk has always been advocating for more people to go and start a settler colony on Mars.

So tweeting, 'Occupy Mars' isn't the bizarre bit. Along with the quote, instead of a picture of Mars, he tweeted a picture of the moon.

You'd think Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and astronomical genius, would be a little better at identifying planets, but apparently not. The picture of 'Mars' is a blood moon July 2018.

People on Twitter were quick to point this out.

Some had some advice, and quick fixes for him.

Musk did admit his mistake, and as redemption answered all interplanetary questions, especially if you actually were to 'Occupy the Moon.'

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram