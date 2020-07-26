Elon Musk Says 'Pronouns Suck', Grimes Wants Him to Shut His Phone or Call Her

A brief and ambiguous Twitter exchange between Tesla boss Elon Musk and his partner Grimes has left many confused. While Musk tweeted 'Pronouns suck', soon after tweeting "Twitter sucks", Grimes "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic)," she wrote in a reply.

Twitter sucks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Grimes, who gave birth to their first baby in May, did not elaborate on the tweet and was later deleted. However, pronouns, like 'they' or 'it', have been in discussion recently. LGBTQ activists are emphasising on these words to be used while referring to people.

Even though it is not clear if this is what Musk meant by 'pronouns', but many on Twitter seemed to take it that way and expressed their anguish over it.

We should all just use they/them by default unless someone asks to be called he/him she/her, etc — will ️‍ (@31WA) July 25, 2020

you/you are so stupid — Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) July 25, 2020

...bro...just because your identity is easily recognized/accepted in society does not mean that pronouns "suck".Incredibly insensitive, but not unexpected from Elon. Albert Einstein turned down presidency of Israel stating that he had... — Mayank Tyagi (@doinkershnauzz) July 25, 2020

Pretty disgusting to see from you. What's so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it's what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don't understand why you people don't like them. — Alex (@Its_Revan) July 25, 2020

How would you feel if I called you by the wrong pronoun all the time just because I felt like it? — SuperNovan (@malin_hall) July 25, 2020

Musk and Grimes had their first baby in May this year and named him X Æ A-Xii. In February, Grimes was asked in an interview if the baby was going to be a boy or a girl. "They may decide their fate and destiny," she had said back then.

In a recent interview, Musk has said that Grimes has a bigger role to play for their two-month-old son right now as she is the one caring for him. 'Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do,' he said an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday.