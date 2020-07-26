BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Says 'Pronouns Suck', Grimes Wants Him to Shut His Phone or Call Her

Grimes has not elaborated on what she meant by the tweet which is now deleted.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
A brief and ambiguous Twitter exchange between Tesla boss Elon Musk and his partner Grimes has left many confused. While Musk tweeted 'Pronouns suck', soon after tweeting "Twitter sucks", Grimes "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic)," she wrote in a reply.

Grimes, who gave birth to their first baby in May, did not elaborate on the tweet and was later deleted. However, pronouns, like 'they' or 'it', have been in discussion recently. LGBTQ activists are emphasising on these words to be used while referring to people.

Even though it is not clear if this is what Musk meant by 'pronouns', but many on Twitter seemed to take it that way and expressed their anguish over it.

Musk and Grimes had their first baby in May this year and named him X Æ A-Xii. In February, Grimes was asked in an interview if the baby was going to be a boy or a girl. "They may decide their fate and destiny," she had said back then.

In a recent interview, Musk has said that Grimes has a bigger role to play for their two-month-old son right now as she is the one caring for him. 'Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do,' he said an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday.

