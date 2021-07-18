Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Will Have No Door Handles, Will 'Recognise' Owner

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s upcoming Cybertruck would recognise the car owner and will open the door instead of having conventional door handles. Replying to a Twitter user’s query on any new information about Cybertruck, Musk said, “In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!”

In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better.No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

The Cybertruck is the much-awaited EV from Tesla that claims to be a better utility than a truck with more performance than a sportscar. According to IANS, Musk had earlier this month confirmed that Cybertruck will be equipped with 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’.

Musk’s revelation about the Cebertruck recognising its owner got some followers excited.

I cannot wait to have mine! Reservation has been in for a while. Currently one of your Starlink beta testers as well, simply amazing the difference you have made in our life!Thank you, Elon! — Tesla Dreams (@TheFly75667564) July 18, 2021

Im never been so excited to get rid of my current vehicle. F150Will there be factory delivery?— Kelley Howard (@KelleyHoward15) July 16, 2021

Some Twitter users, however, are doubtful about the feature.

I, for one, would like to have door handles.Driving the wife’s Model X today and had to hunt around and tap a touch display 6 times (while driving) to turn off the AC instead of just twisting one physical AC knob. I want an Electric Truck, without the ‘new age’ unproven tech. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 17, 2021

There are reasons why cars have door handles. One is that rescue people can pull you out of your vehicle, e.g. in case of an accident (even when there’s no electrical power). Yes you lose 0.001 points in drag coefficient but what that good for when you car’s the size of a tank?— Gordon (@Gordonski_7BC) July 17, 2021

IANS reported Tesla announcing that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021. In the second quarter, the company produced 206,421 units and delivered 201,250 units.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here