Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Will Have No Door Handles, Will 'Recognise' Owner

Tesla Cybertruck will have no ddor handles. (Image Credits: Tesla)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Cybertruck would recognise the car owner and will open the door.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company’s upcoming Cybertruck would recognise the car owner and will open the door instead of having conventional door handles. Replying to a Twitter user’s query on any new information about Cybertruck, Musk said, “In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!”

The Cybertruck is the much-awaited EV from Tesla that claims to be a better utility than a truck with more performance than a sportscar. According to IANS, Musk had earlier this month confirmed that Cybertruck will be equipped with 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’.

Musk’s revelation about the Cebertruck recognising its owner got some followers excited.

Some Twitter users, however, are doubtful about the feature.

IANS reported Tesla announcing that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021. In the second quarter, the company produced 206,421 units and delivered 201,250 units.

first published:July 18, 2021, 16:53 IST