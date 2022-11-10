Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Do 'Dumb Things' in Future, Users Go Wild With Ideas

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover saw abject chaos on the following days on the platform. As the Tesla boss fired 50% of Twitter’s workforce, many Twitter users said they would be exiting the platform for good. Musk’s other controversial decision was to make the blue tick available for anyone paying an $8 price, which led to rising concerns about safety and misinformation. In response, verified accounts across Twitter changed their names to Elon Musk to point out the fallacy in the logic. Musk then cracked down on them, announcing that anyone who did not explicitly state that they were a parody account could be suspended without warning.

If all of this hadn’t already made it clear enough, Musk tweeted out yesterday, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.” Twitter users had some interesting ideas on “dumb things” to do.

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Alright hear me out pic.twitter.com/D5tt2VV6l9 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 9, 2022

That’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

This is the way. Keep doing dumb things pal. pic.twitter.com/A5v09Ulgrt — RΛISINI ライシニ (@iamraisini) November 9, 2022

Make Twitter a community with a shared future for us all. — Zhang Heqing张和清 (@zhang_heqing) November 9, 2022

maybe idk, come up with a plan before you do things — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 9, 2022

Musk on Wednesday killed the gray “official” verification badge after rolling it out for some users, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government handles, saying that the Blue check will be the great leveller on the platform, reported IANS.

Twitter earlier started giving gray badges to government officials and public figures globally, including in India, but later reversed the change. “I just killed it,” Musk tweeted to a user.

“Blue check will be the great leveller,” he added. Earlier, Twitter started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as “official” ahead of the roll-out of blue badge subscriptions across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Twitter account had the “official label”. Within hours, those Official labels were gone.

(With IANS inputs)

