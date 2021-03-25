Elon Musk in Scandal? Tesla CEO Has the Perfect Pun to Describe Himself in a Sticky Situation

Elon Musk’s Twitter account works in weird ways. The Tesla CEO elicits responses wide and varied and in seconds from his legions of fans on social media. And Musk is equally known for his ‘far out there’ (read his Mars and aliens) tweets and his random posts get incredible retweets and replies. So now after pushing up the prices of stocks and making ‘Doge memes’ a reported phenomenon, the Tesla CEO on Thursday seems to have scandal on his mind! And that also gave rise to a new moniker from him as in case something like this ever happened. A simple tweet from him said, “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate."

True to their nature, Musk’s followers signed up with hilarious responses and memes on it.

Musk has previously also posted random tweets on his account and has led to a meme fest on the microblogging site. He has hinted at ‘aliens’ in the past, but a couple day ago he shared a meme graph of how there is never any 1080p HD resolution videos or photos of aliens. In the tweet, he shows two graphs, one showing how camera resolution has gradually gotten better over time, vs how footage of UFO sightings has always continued in a linear graph, moving forward in time, never moving upward.

Musk is also pretty fixated on SpaceX’s mission to Mars and has often expressed his fondness for the Red planet in his own unique style. The SpaceX’s idea is to send humans to the red planet by 2026, which is surprisingly different than USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time.