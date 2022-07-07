Elon Musk 'Secretly' a Father of Twins One of His Top Executives Had in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly had twins in November 2021 with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink. As per the new court documents, Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year at the time when the Tesla chief and his then-girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had two kids, headed for a split. With this, Musk becomes the father of ten known children. This includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness. After this, he had two children with Claire Boucher, who is professionally known as Grimes.

In April this year, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins with the aim of having “their father’s last name.” While the mother’s last name would be their middle name. After a month, a Texas judge approved the petition. A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an “Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children” on May 11.

The babies, as reported, were born in Texas and the petition to change their names was also filed in Texas. As per a business insider report, Zillis has recently been referred to as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition. On her LinkedIn, she is identified as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Musk, 51. She started working at the company in May 2017. Along with this, she serves as a board member at artificial-intelligence research firm OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk.

Earlier, Musk had expressed his desire to have more kids. He hit the internet by a storm when he said, “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.” When asked why he has so many kids, Musk had stated that he is setting an example. He further said that he practices what he preaches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.