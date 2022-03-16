Elon Musk Sells All California Houses For $128 Million After Grimes' 'Below Poverty Line' Claim

A week after Canadian singer Grimes revealed that her former partner and Tesla chief Elon Musk sometimes lived “below the poverty line,” a recent report highlights how the American billionaire businessman sold seven of his California homes. According to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, the co-founder of Tesla sold all seven houses he owned in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air, for a total of roughly $127.9 million between June 2020 and November 2021.

The recent development is part of Musk’s aim of having no physical possession as he had expressed in a tweet in 2020. The SpaceX founder had tweeted on May 1, 2020, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.” However, in the following tweet, Musk did clarify, “Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any of its soul.”

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.— Elona Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

According to The Wall Street Journal report, he purchased the homes between December 2012 and January 2019 for a total of $102 million. The report adds that by selling off the properties the billionaire businessman, whose net worth is $230 billion (over Rs 17 trillion), made a profit of around $25 million even though he had mortgages on several of the houses at the time.

Advertisement

Musk recently welcomed his second child with former partner Grimes, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grimes said that Musk does not spend on lavish purchases as believed by most people. She told the publication, “Bro does not live like a billionaire…Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” said Grimes. The 33-year-old also added that Musk lives a minimalist lifestyle and recalled an incident while she lived with him in Los Angeles. Grimes said that the former couple had once spotted a hole in their mattress, however,instead of buying a new mattress, Musk suggested they should bring one from her home. “Like bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress,” She added.

Elon and Grimes also have a son named X Æ A-Xii, who was born in 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.