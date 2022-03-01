Elon Musk Sends Starlink Devices to Ukraine as Promised, Minister Says Thanks with a Photo

As Russia invades Ukraine from three sides, administering the biggest blow on European land since World War II, the world has finally turned its heads in condemnation of Russia’s actions. Myriad people are willing to and are helping Ukraine attain stable ground in such unprecedented times. Tesla CEO and world’s richest man Elon Musk, too, offered to supply Starlink internet connectivity amid an internet blackout in Ukraine. Responding to the plea by Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, Elon musk promised supply of Starlink satellite internet service in the war-ridden areas of Ukraine.

And Musk kept his promise and sent the terminals for Starlink’s satellite service. Federov, who is also the digital transformation minister of Ukraine, shared a picture of the recently received terminal consignment and thanked Elon for his help. Federov wrote, “Starlink – here. Thanks, Elon Musk.”

To which, Musk replied, “You are most welcome.”

You are most welcome— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2022

The satellite-based communication tools supplied by Elon will be of great help in resisting Russia’s attempts at harming the sovereignty of Ukraine. The help comes after Federov tweeted this, asking for Elon’s help to establish communication in these times of distress.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Elon Musk took cognisance of the matter and replied, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminal enroute.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Elon Musk, after his help towards Ukraine, garnered immense appreciation from netizens.

You never cease to amaze the world. As always, much respect!— LabPadre (@LabPadre) February 28, 2022

Gotta say, Musk doing the humanitarian thing with no personal gain is one of the best things he's done in his life. This will undoubtedly save countless lives. I'm no fan, but this is really incredible of him.— Douglass Adams tourguide (@kvghopper) February 28, 2022

No time wasted! Thank you for doing the right thing! You keep impressing the world! Always there when help is needed! Almost needs its own word by now. How about Musk-Aid? I remember charging my Tesla for free while driving to the donation Center here after the flood!🇺🇦❤️— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) March 1, 2022

You can’t spell legend without elon— greg (@greg16676935420) February 28, 2022

I’ll be honest, I’m not really a fan of yours, but credit where credit is due: this is brilliant and eminently laudable. Bravo, sir.— Chris Klugewicz 🌻 Support Ukraine (@cjk_tn) February 28, 2022

While many praised the effort made by Elon, some were skeptical regarding the effectiveness of Starlink’s broadband service. Nonetheless, one has to consider the amount of relief that Starlink can provide to the people of Ukraine.

Amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia grabbing international attention, internet connection was gravely affected, especially in cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv. Musk’s help comes at a time when people were fearing getting disconnected from the entire world.

