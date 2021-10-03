Elon Musk Shares 'Charged-up' Video of Starbase, Twitter Thinks He is Pals With Thor

Elon Musk never ceases to go viral with anything he ever does. The Tesla boss his constantly sharing amazing videos, information about interesting things his companies are doing or just cool nuggets of space science things we never know we need until we have seen Musk tweeting them. In a similar vein, the SpaceX founder recently shared an ‘electrically charged-up’ video that has now gone viral. The video was originally taken by LabPadre shows the SpaceX’s Starbase. The production site for Starship, the Elon Musk-backed next generational orbital spacecraft in Boca Chica in Texas seemed to glow under the lightning. And some lightshow it was! Check out the tweet by Musk:

Musk later also tweeted saying, “This is real BTW(by the way)" in case naysayers do not believe the unbelievable video.

The viral video has now got Twitter in serious contemplation as to whether Musk has some ‘Thor’ connection or not. Some also thought the lightning could be the reason for a new portal being opened by SpaceX.

Check out some of the tweets from excited netizens:

Omg the lighting spells out “Dogecoin To The Moon” if you squint and also use your full imagination. Wow!— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 2, 2021

Don't tell me u guys opened a portal or something— Nimit (@nimitarora1991) October 2, 2021

first you named your Shiba Inu Flokithen you got a viking haircut now ur communicating with Thor i need answers — AI ALIEN (@Dogeshade) October 2, 2021

This a time lapse or is it doctored? Either way, it’s stunning!!!— AustinATXgal (@CMelt01) October 2, 2021

A #Babyfloki storm brewing ?— Baby Floki (@thebabyfloki) October 2, 2021

Looks like Starship likes listening to heavy metal — Viv ✶ (@flcnhvy) October 2, 2021

Musk had fixated on Boca Chica in Texas, US almost a year ago. In March, he announced that he wants to rename it as ‘Starbase.’ SpaceX is currently building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern US state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.