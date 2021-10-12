Elon Musk Shares Glimpse of Starship Rocket Launch Site at Boca Chica

Billionaire Elon Musk’s ambitious space exploration plans are no secret. After pioneering the launch of the world’s first private rocket nearly 13 years ago, Musk and his company SpaceX are now getting ready to take humans to Mars with a Starship rocket. While the final journey to Mars might take some more time, the rocket will take its first orbital flight soon. Musk shared a video on his Twitter timeline giving a glimpse of the preparation at the rocket’s launch site. The fully reusable Starship rocket is designed to take humans to Mars and at 400ft, it will be taller than the Saturn V that carried NASA’ Apollo mission to the moon. According to SpaceX, the combined spacecraft and superheavy rocket unit will be able to carry 100 passengers and 100 tonnes of cargo into orbit. Starships ability to carry 100 tonnes of cargo in Earth’s lower Orbit is being seen as a point that could change the economics of space launch business.

Starship Launch Site pic.twitter.com/1pNMpc57Q2— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2021

SpaceX has been aggressively working on its plans for the space exploration segment. From standing on the verge of failure nearly 10 years ago, SpaceX made a comeback and disrupted the entire aerospace industry. The company’s rocket systems have successfully sent humans, cargo to the International Space Station and have also put many satellites in the low Earth orbit. SpaceX’s recently launched Inspirations4 spacecraft took the first-ever all civilian crew for a three-day ride in Earth’s orbit. The Spaceflight took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8 PM on September 15 (according to the local time.)

Inspiration4 trip was sponsored by Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire who was also part of spacecraft as its commander

Isaacman was joined by Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski. The spacecraft orbited the Earth at an altitude that at times reached 590 kilometres. This was deeper than IIS which orbits at 420 kilometres. Inspiration4 mission aimed to raise $200 million for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and study the biological effects of deep space on the astronauts’ bodies. The main goal of the mission was to prove that space is accessible to the ordinary citizen

