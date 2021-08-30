Elon Musk Shares Video of What 'Starbase' Looks Like in Aerial View

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is one of the most exciting and influential Twitter users, accredited as one by Jack Dorsey, the owner of Twitter himself. Musk keeps hinting at developments in his projects through Twitter, alongside engaging with netizens. Recently, he posted a video of a flyover across the Starbase, a city incorporating SpaceX’s launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk was accompanied by the crew of Inspiration4 mission. The fleet hovering over the Starbase consisted of two L-39 jets and two Alpha Jets and gave the CEO and the crew a lavish look at the SpaceX facility.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Flying over Starbase.”

Flying over Starbase pic.twitter.com/poSDG3pIq8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2021

The video, since then, has garnered more than three million views and more than 110,000 likes.

People, like they always do, gave terrific reactions to the tweet. Republican leader, David Gokhshtein, said, “Life is good when you’re flying around in jet fighters.” The official handle of Baby DogeCoin saluted Musk and the crew. One user wrote, “Wait! Are you in astronaut training too?”.

Life is good when you’re flying around in jet fighters.— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) August 28, 2021

Photojournalist Nic Ansuini shared some more shots of the jets flying above Starbase. In the caption, Nic wrote, “I am so excited that these amazing humans will be going orbital.”

A few more shots from the @inspiration4x flyover of #Starbase!I’m so excited that these amazing humans will be going orbital!!! - @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/EAjMNnoowq — Nic Ansuini (@NicAnsuini) August 29, 2021

The fly-past is believed to be a part of the training program under the Inspiration4 mission, which is scheduled to launch on September 15 and include an all-civilian crew. The crew called “Resilience” will fly towards the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and will be propelled to LEO by a Falcon 9 rocket.

According to a tweet by the official handle of the mission, the crew will include Dr. Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski, and Hayley Arceneaux. The flights flying over Starbase were part of the ceremony to bestow callsigns for the civilian astronauts.

The #Inspiration4 crew and an extended group of friends and family enjoyed an amazing weekend of fighter jet training in Bozeman, Montana!This was an opportunity for the crew to experience another taxing environment where communication and coordination are essential. pic.twitter.com/8aUcc6DPkE — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) August 10, 2021

On the same day, SpaceX, in association with NASA, launched Falcon 9 powered Dragon Aircraft on a commercial resupply mission from Florida to the International Space Station.

