Elon Musk Slammed For Banning Comic Kathy Griffin's Twitter Account For Impersonating Him

Elon Musk has been facing massive criticism since taking over Twitter. He laid off 50% of Twitter’s workforce and decided to give out the blue tick to anyone for $8. Many celebrities put their foot down, responding by changing their names on the platform to Elon Musk and parodying him. In fact, blue-checked accounts across Twitter changed their names to Elon Musk and turned into parody accounts for a while, causing for Musk to crack down on them. Comedian Kathy Griffin became a casualty of this as her account has now been suspended. Ethan Klein, co-host of H3H3, has also joined her in being suspended.

Apart from Kathy Griffin, many celebrities had impersonated Musk to highlight the flaw in the logic of anyone getting the blue tick for $8. Griffin became the first celebrity to lose her account. Musk’s move to suspend her is drawing immense flak, with Twitter users calling for rescindment of the ban on Griffin.

Free speech absolutist Elon Musk went from "comedy is now legal" to banning @kathygriffin in less than 10 days. pic.twitter.com/76TeEJDewK — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 7, 2022

Elon Musk after he banned Kathy Griffin and Ethan Klein… pic.twitter.com/aw8Yb5hKb9 — Sergio The One ♪ (@Sergio_TheOne) November 7, 2022

.@elonmusk banned Kathy Griffin because she showed him how easy it is to pose as a public figure. A “violation” elon thinks requires a permanent ban. Oh, but she can get the account back for $8, elon says. So elon is making it clear, you can violate terms of service if you pay $8 — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2022

@elonmusk Kathy Griffin's tweet still had her name on it. Obvious to anyone who checked that it was written by her as comedy, and not written by you. Like the former president, you are announcing unclear edicts to be enforced immediately, by tweet. Bring back her account. — @ScarabRose@mastodon.online (@ScarabRose) November 6, 2022

Musk had this to say:

But if she really wants her account back, she can have it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Griffin has found a way to come back on Twitter. She is now tweeting from her late mother’s account, the name of which she has changed to Elon Musk as well.

