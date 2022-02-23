Elon Musk Slams Senator Warren Again over Paying Taxes, Says He would Visit IRS to Say Hi

Elon Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren clashed over taxes once again after the American politician said in a TV show that Musk paid ‘zero’ taxes. In retaliation, Musk said that he would visit the Internal Revenue Service office in Washington to say hi and perhaps have a cookie. In a clip shared by news organisation ‘Breaking911’, Elizabeth Warren is seen saying: “You know how much [Elon Musk] paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Zero! And he’s not the only one. Jeff Bezos, another one of the richest people in the world, he pays less in taxes than a public school teacher or a firefighter." The clip was shared by an entrepreneur who wrote “For 2021, Elon will be paying the single largest tax bill of any individual in history (over $11 billion)" and tagged the billionaire.

Replying to the mention, Elon Musk said: “Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something …"

For 2021, Elon will be paying the single largest tax bill of any individual in history (over $11 billion). @elonmusk https://t.co/CUdlqh471k— Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) February 20, 2022

Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

This is not the first time Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren have clashed over paying taxes. Earlier, the Tesla founder had called the politician ‘Senator Karen’ for attacking him. In a flurry of tweets, he also asked the senator to ‘stop projecting’ and called her ‘angry mom’. The Tesla CEO’s tweet was a reaction to Senator Warren’s post in which she shared a news article about Musk being named Time’s Person of the Year, and asked the millionaire to ‘actually’ pay taxes. She suggested that the US tax code should be changed so that “The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Elon replied saying: “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."

