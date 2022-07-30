Elon Musk Slams Wikipedia Amid 'Recession' Page Editing Controversy

Elon Musk, on Friday, took a jibe at Wikipedia stating that the platform is “losing its objectivity.” Wikipedia recently became the topic of discussion after it froze edits to its page about recession and made it semi-protected. As per the Wikipedia policy, new and unregistered users are not allowed to edit pages that are semi-protected.

Musk, reacting to a tweet that read, “Wikipedia is now a weapon,” said that Wikipedia is losing its objectivity and tagged the platform’s founder Jimmy Wales. Take a look:

wikipedia is now a weapon — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 28, 2022

Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2022

The Wikipedia page for the definition of recession got stuck between a fierce editing war after the US economy showcased a negative GDP for the second consecutive quarter, while the Biden administration resisted calling the current economy a recession.

President Joe Biden insisted that there is no economic downturn and touted facts about record job growth, low unemployment numbers, and business investment. “That does not sound like a recession to me,” said Biden, as reported by Reuters.

Many economists believe that two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth denotes that the economy is in recession. Whereas, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), an American non-profit organisation, defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the market lasting more than a few months.” The definition given by the NBER is widely accepted in the US.

This semantic battle resulted in the Wikipedia page on recession witnessing more than 180 edits in a week, as per the page’s history. Before this, the page was edited for only a total of 24 times in 2022. Now, the recession page on Wikipedia shows a lock icon at the top right corner indicating that the page is protected from edits from new and unregistered users.

Musk’s take on Wikipedia’s objectivity garnered multiple reactions from Twitter users with many chiming in and agreeing with him. Many comments accused Wikipedia of supporting the Biden administration’s idea of recession.

