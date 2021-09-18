Elon Musk Reacts to Photo of Stunning 'Orbital Sunset' Seen From Dragon's Cupola

That Elon Musk is obsessed with all things space is not unknown. The Tesla CEO constantly shares tidbits of information on space travel, Mars and everything out of this world( the earth, you get it!) A recent video shared by the Twitter handle of Musk’s SpaceX showed a fantastic view of the Earth as seen from the transparent orb of the SpaceX Dragon Cupola. The SpaceX Dragon capsule took off to orbit around the earth on Wednesday with four civilian passengers who are getting some of the best views of the earth from above the top of the world.

Sharing the video, the tweet said, “View of an orbital sunset from Dragon’s cupola,” reads the caption.

View of an orbital sunset from Dragon's cupola pic.twitter.com/Fl1fLrXD9o— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 18, 2021

The video received a lot of comments and while everyone loved the spectacular view of the Earth, SpaceX boss Elon Musk also reacted to the video.

Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes https://t.co/AncsjFpirC— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2021

The Inspiration4 crew, who happen to be billionaire Jared Isaacman, physician assistant and childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski and African American geology professor Sian Proctor will be in orbit for three days and will thus get to see many such brilliant views of the earth from there.

The Inspiration4 crew will splash back off the coast in Florida on Saturday. The crew is ‘healthy, happy and resting comfortably,’ the company said Thursday in its first update since the pioneering mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral the night before. The mission aims to raise $200 million for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and study the biological effects of deep space on the astronauts’ bodies. Its main goal, however, is to prove that space is accessible to ordinary people.

The space adventure bookends a summer marked by the battle of the billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos to reach the final frontier.

