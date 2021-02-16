Elon Musk Stans Have Their Own 'Tesla Owner' Dating App to Match and Drive off into Sunset

Imagine Tinder or Bumble, but already from a single pool of people who have common factors like you. Wouldn't the algorithms to find the 'perfect match' get easier?

But it depends on what the common factor is. In some cases, it may be a Tesla.

The app, called Tesla dating shot to Internet fame in light of Valentine's day and a user on Twitter sharing it.

"Hate to inform you on valentine's day that capitalism has officially killed dating," they captioned the tweet.

hate to inform you on valentine's day that capitalism has officially killed dating pic.twitter.com/4qElEi23SS— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) February 14, 2021

closely followed by this pic.twitter.com/rJPvpwucZq— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) February 14, 2021

The app, however, has kind of existed since August. The brainchild of Canadian developer Ajitpal Grewal, the Tesla Dating Co. website says it’s “an exclusive community of like-minded Elon stans. You know, the kind of people that really understand you.” The site asks for an email address and notes users “must prove Tesla ownership before launch.” Perhaps its tagline reveals the humorous nature of the app. “Because you can’t spell LOVE without EV.”

“Yes, the intention with the site starting out was parody, which I let everyone know,” Grewal told The Verge. “But, I did also say that if I see enough traction I would consider taking the app to launch. So far I’ve been seeing quite a bit of traction.”

So is it really a parody? Or is it verging on being real?

One screenshot posted of the app shows how pickup lines, if catered specifically to be about Tesla, can be.

nice preview but never in the history of the universe has a pick-up line worked pic.twitter.com/k9NP6hFldj— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) February 14, 2021

Tesla owners are a devoted bunch, stanning for CEO Elon Musk and hanging on his every tweet for details about upcoming features, new models, and anything else that crosses his mind - and what he happens to post on his Twitter.

