Elon Musk Stans Spammed Him With a Poorly-Drawn Portrait. He Finally Noticed

Where did it come from, where did it go? Where did it come from, poorly-drawn photo? This may seem like Cotton-Eyed Joe lyrics, but we’re actually talking about a portrait. A portrait of Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, Elon Musk. The camera was invented in the year 1885. Before 1885, if you wanted a photo of yourself, you’d have to get a sketch artist to draw them. Portrait artists were very skilled, and could accurately represent even your expressions on paper. The artist who drew the portrait of Musk may not have been that skilled. The portrait of Musk has been on the Internet for over a year, and been reposted so many times over, tracing the original OP has become impossible. The portrait has, however, transcended itself from just a portrait and is now in the same league of cult status as iconic memes.

What may have been a humble artist sharing his portrait of Musk, turned into a joke, which Musk stans then turned into a long-running meme. Every tweet of Musk was spammed with at least one person posting the photo, and saying ‘Elon I drew you.’

i drew you elon!! pic.twitter.com/rAfZtf2eG2— HVT tmack (@tmackfn) June 27, 2021

Elon I drew you, hope you like it <3 pic.twitter.com/xlitcp8NIa— (＞人＜;) (@AkoniVilla) June 28, 2021

Happy Birthday @elonmusk As a gift for your b-day, i drew you. I hope you like it. https://t.co/LY5f0d0lUG pic.twitter.com/274PfDoOa2 — Mr.Cuchilla (@MrCuchilla) June 28, 2021

Months after the joke and spamming the reply to his tweets started, Musk has finally noticed the portrait.

It’s like looking in a mirror— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

To conclude, Musk stans inherit the same streak of ecocentrism the Tesla founder has. Musk’s weird thoughts and almost supernatural ideas make people joke about him being an alien and ‘its’ quite a thing on Twitter. Since he is active on the social media platform, a user decided to clear this directly with the SpaceX CEO.

In response to one of the recent tweets by Musk, a Twitter user asked if he is an alien? Musk dropped a one-word reply, “Obv" which meant Obviously and honestly, we do not even doubt his claims. The user was overwhelmed by Musk’s reply and tweeted, “I’m shaking rn.” This isn’t the first time that Musk has posted about being an alien. In February this year, he had tweeted “I’m an alien" in response to a Tweet by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payment app CRED, Kunal Shah.

