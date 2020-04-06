Elon Musk 'Stole' Photo of a Comedian's Dog on Twitter, She Wants a Car as Compensation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday shared an adorable image of a dog on Twitter.

Captioning the snap, Musk wrote, “So proud”.

The picture was a collage of two images of a puppy – prior to the haircut and after trimming – and it reads, “My dog got a haircut and now it looks like he gave up drinking”.





Soon after the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur shared the screenshot of the image, users flooded the post with comments. One user was quick to ask him if his dog is Havanese.

To this, the SpaceX CEO said, “One is Havanese & one came from the pound”.

Later on, American stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy claimed that the dog belonged to her and tweeted, “Hi this is my joke &my dog. His name is Jack. May I have a car please?”

In a follow-up tweet, Morgan Morgan said, “Anyhow, that’s his name and my tattoo is to remember it (see, because I am “jack’s”) but also to celebrate the universe. hope you are helping people and maybe you will eventually see this in due time. amen”.

Soon after the stand-up comedian’s claim, Twitterati accused Tesla CEO of stealing the dog, with one user saying, “Omg you caught Elon Musk stealing your joke! He’s the worst!”

Another user said, “This isn't surprising. Elon Musk doesn't make anything”.

After facing the wrath of Twitterati, Tesla Boss replied to Morgan Murphy and said, “Lovable dog. Mine looks like yours but in black & white”.

To this, the comedian said, “oh neat. that’s...a thing I now know”.

The rest of us, like this tweet, are still waiting on her to get a car.