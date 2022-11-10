Elon Musk Supporters Build His 30-foot ‘Goat’ Statue Worth Rs 4.8 Crore

Billionaire Elon Musk has remained in the headlines since his takeover of Twitter. While many are not so happy with him being at the helm of Twitter, there’s a section of the internet rooting for the Tesla boss. Well, the support is at such a great length that his die-hard followers have also built a 30-foot-long monument to honour the ‘GOAT’. The craftwork features Elon Musk’s face atop the body of what appears to be a goat. The sculpture is then placed over a rocket.

Twitter user Jack Zuchelli shared a picture of the sculpture and wrote, “Have you seen a giant statue of Elon Musk with a goat body riding a rocket? It is called the Elon Goat. It is driving around Tesla in Fremont on the back of a semi.”

Take a look at it here:

Have you seen a giant statue of @elonmusk with a goat body riding a rocket. It is called the Elon Goat. It is driving around @Tesla in Fremont on the back of a semi. pic.twitter.com/UX43tu7gur — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 30, 2022

According to Daily Mail, the monument is worth $6,00,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 crore). The craft is about 5 feet and 9 inches in height. The piece was made by Canadian sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone. The head of the sculpture was made of aluminium. Reportedly, the idea of the Elon Musk statue was commissioned by the cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT). The company seemingly intends to gift the statue to Musk at his Texan Tesla in Austin, Texas by the end of this month.

“Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building the time has come to bring it home to Elon. Really, we just want to meet the guy and give it to him. After all, he is the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT – Greatest Of All Time. We built Elon Musk a $600,000 monument on the back of a semi-trailer in honour of his many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency,” the cryptocurrency firm said while hailing Musk as the ‘Greatest of All Time.’

Read all the Latest Buzz News here