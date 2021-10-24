Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Tim Cook Over Apple's Premium Cleaning Cloth

Elon Musk, the flamboyant founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, is perhaps more popular for his often caustic comebacks and witty comments on Twitter. He is known to enjoy a good roast and taking a dig at rival companies and entrepreneurs, which goes viral regularly. And he has done it, yet again. This time, Apple CEO Tim Cook was on the receiving end. Cook had recently tweeted about the opening of a new Apple store in Istanbul. In an apparently sarcastic tone, Musk replied “Come see the Apple Cloth.” Needless to say, Musk’s reply soon went viral and garnered more likes, comments and retweets than Cook’s original tweet. Take a look at Cook’s tweet below and Musk’s response.

Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We’re glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space. pic.twitter.com/BtJiGDAeqq— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2021

Apple had recently launched a ‘polishing cloth’ priced at Rs 1,900 in India. It is made of nonabrasive materials and although the microfibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it, the jury is still out on what makes a cleaning cloth so special to be sold at such an exorbitant price. Apple, which recommends using ‘soft, lint-free cloth’ and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products, claimed that their Rs 1,900 worth of cloth can do a better job at all that.

Ironically, Musk had tweeted the reply from an iPhone, which was pointed out by a user. Check out some of the amusing comments to Musk’s reply.

Sent from an iPhone pic.twitter.com/3M3WMvkbgt— Fintwit (@fintwit_news) October 22, 2021

I love Elon trolling Bezos and Cook.— Brad Loncar (@bradloncar) October 22, 2021

@elonmusk make a #Tesla cloth for our screens. Make it dope. Sell it for 42.69 - it’ll sell out in minutes — Kim Paquette (@kimpaquette) October 23, 2021

At least the Apple cloth although over priced works. Now go back to work on your Full Self Driving which also is over priced but doesn’t work.— Thomas Thornton (@TommyThornton) October 22, 2021

Couple of the Year 2021 pic.twitter.com/zRY7aad1Zs— Johnny Kepp (@johnny_kepp) October 22, 2021

with the current value of Turkish lira we can only dream to see a cloth…— ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) October 22, 2021

Musk had recently grabbed headlines for ‘awarding’ a silver medal to Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, on Twitter in response to an inspirational story on Amazon’s journey posted by the latter. Prior to that, Musk had declared that he’ll be sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Bezos in honour of him surpassing the Amazon founder to become the world’s richest person.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.