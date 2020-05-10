BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Tells Us How to Pronounce his Son X Æ A-12's Name and it is Not that Complicated

Elon Musk with his son.

Elon Musk with his son.

Tesla boss Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes Boucher welcomed their first baby on May 4 and baffled everyone with the choice of the name.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Share this:

Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first baby on May 4, but the Tesla boss surprised everyone with the baby’s name: X Æ A-12. No one seemed to have a clue on how to pronounce the name which looked like a maths formula.

But a week later, we have a breakthrough. Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday did finally tell us how to pronounce his boy’s name. It is “X Ash A 12”, where X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

Musk also said the name was majorly Grimes idea. Grimes also gave a breakdown of the name in a tweet.


The name which left everyone scratching their heads, may however face some administrative issues in California as the office of Vital Records accepts names that contain 26 alphabetical letters.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading