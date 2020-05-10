Elon Musk Tells Us How to Pronounce his Son X Æ A-12's Name and it is Not that Complicated

Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first baby on May 4, but the Tesla boss surprised everyone with the baby’s name: X Æ A-12. No one seemed to have a clue on how to pronounce the name which looked like a maths formula.

But a week later, we have a breakthrough. Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday did finally tell us how to pronounce his boy’s name. It is “X Ash A 12”, where X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

Musk also said the name was majorly Grimes idea. Grimes also gave a breakdown of the name in a tweet.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The name which left everyone scratching their heads, may however face some administrative issues in California as the office of Vital Records accepts names that contain 26 alphabetical letters.