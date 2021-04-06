'Are You an Alien?' Elon Musk Pauses Work to Respond to Important Question on Twitter

Elon Musk comes up with some of the most bizarre and unbelievable ideas but when these thoughts start thinking shape, it is a leap forward and we are left to think that how does he even do that? Musk’s weird thoughts and almost supernatural ideas make people joke about him being an alien and 'its' quite a thing on Twitter. Since he is active on the social media platform, a user decided to clear this directly with the SpaceX CEO.

In response to one of the recent tweets by Musk, a Twitter user asked if he is an alien? Musk dropped a one-word reply, "Obv" which meant Obviously and honestly, we do not even doubt his claims. The user was overwhelmed by Musk’s reply and tweeted, “I’m shaking rn.”

The user had asked this question in response to a tweet by Musk, which read,"The Earth is not flat, it's a hollow globe and Donkey King lives there."

The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

The reply posted by Musk has garnered a lot of reaction from Twitterati and the “like" count has already crossed 12K.

Obv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Musk has posted about being an alien. In February this year, he had tweeted "I’m an alien"in response to a Tweet by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payment app CRED, Kunal Shah.

Musk has a roaring fan following among young entrepreneur and everybody wants to understand his working style and thought process. Asking his set of questions, Shah had tweeted, “Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions.”

I’m an alien— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

More recently, Musk shared a meme graph of how there was never any 1080p HD resolution videos or photos of aliens. In the tweet, he shared two graphs, one showing how camera resolution has gradually gotten better over time, vs how footage of UFO sightings has always continued in a linear graph, moving forward in time, never moving upward.

Alien or not, Musk is surely capable of doing things that not most in the world can even imagine doing.

