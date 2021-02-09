Space, Bitcoins, Memes and Now Author: Elon Musk is Writing a Book on Tesla and SpaceX

In his signature one-liner style, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday announced he is writing a book on Tesla and SpaceX, the two of his biggest companies. "Time to tell the story of Tesla & SpaceX (sic)," he wrote in a tweet.

Even though he didn't explicitly say that he is writing a book (or to), but his followers being aware of his tweeting with swag, very well guessed it.

Time to tell the story of Tesla & SpaceX— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

"Of Earth and Mars, Lessons learned," he said in his subsequent tweets.

Of Earth and Mars— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Lessons learned— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

After the brief thread, one of his 46 million followers asked if he was writing a book, to which Tesla boss replied with an Aye.

Musk recently took a break from social media and his followers were certain that he was going to the Mars and was taking the break that he deserved. "After all, he is just a human," his followers argued. But he was back, with a bang, within 48 hours.

Late last month, Bitcoin jumped as much as 14% to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk simply wrote "#bitcoin" in his biography on the microblogging site.

The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.7 million on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.

He pulled off the 'Musk Effect' again earlier this week. The current richest man inflated the prices of stocks again, and it's the Internet's favorite currency, Dogecoin.

Musk who has been consistently tweeting about the meme cryptocurrency for the last few days, led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain, reports Business Insider.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53 per cent in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents as of 5:45pm in New York on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.