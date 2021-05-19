buzz

Elon Musk, The Rock or Greta? Twitter Picks Names Out of Hat for a Leader in Case of 'Alien Invasion'

Netizens picked tons of names that included Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk to Donald Trump to Greta Thunberg to act as representatives of earth.

American activist and writer Charlotte Clymer started a very weird conversation asking her followers to nominate a representative in case aliens land on earth ever.

As much as they are the stuff of sci-fi movies and TV shows so far, the idea of an alien interaction is a weirdly exciting one for many, if not for everyone on the planet. Talk of having celestial neighbours is often riveting as many, including some experts are often of the opinion that it is nearly impossible that earthlings are the only creatures existing in the entire universe. But in a recent ‘weirdest of the weird’ discussions social media can embark upon, an author sparked off a conversation as to who would netizens prefer to represent them in case aliens ever land on earth!

American activist and writer Charlotte Clymer started a very weird conversation when she tweeted, “Okay, the aliens ask for only one representative to meet with them. Who do you want representing all of us and why?"

The answers to Clymer’s tweets were wide and varied and with more bizarre reasons, if possible. Well, apart from the most natural answer(s), Elon Musk and Tom Cruise(just because of Steven Spielberg’s War of he Worlds), check out a few of the probable representatives. And some suggested people based on their mannerisms and personality and more. Some of our top picks:

Trump really can do everything, can he not?

Another user had at least zeroed in on the family who was going to, except for this minor pickle they were in.

Dolly Parton was a choice too.

This answer was well, expected.

The Rock, always dependable was another choice.

The queen of chat shows Oprah too scored some votes to represent humans.

Another user however, thought his dad was a better candidate for the job.

Tom Hanks also vied for a spot.

A user also picked Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.

Recently, the discovery of a burst of cosmic radio waves within the Earth’s solar system for the first time by astrophysicists has led to an incredible amount of excitement on social media.

first published:May 19, 2021, 15:09 IST