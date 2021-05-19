Elon Musk, The Rock or Greta? Twitter Picks Names Out of Hat for a Leader in Case of 'Alien Invasion'

As much as they are the stuff of sci-fi movies and TV shows so far, the idea of an alien interaction is a weirdly exciting one for many, if not for everyone on the planet. Talk of having celestial neighbours is often riveting as many, including some experts are often of the opinion that it is nearly impossible that earthlings are the only creatures existing in the entire universe. But in a recent ‘weirdest of the weird’ discussions social media can embark upon, an author sparked off a conversation as to who would netizens prefer to represent them in case aliens ever land on earth!

American activist and writer Charlotte Clymer started a very weird conversation when she tweeted, “Okay, the aliens ask for only one representative to meet with them. Who do you want representing all of us and why?"

Okay, the aliens ask for only one representative to meet with them. Who do you want representing all of us and why?— Charlotte Clymer ️‍ (@cmclymer) May 17, 2021

The answers to Clymer’s tweets were wide and varied and with more bizarre reasons, if possible. Well, apart from the most natural answer(s), Elon Musk and Tom Cruise(just because of Steven Spielberg’s War of he Worlds), check out a few of the probable representatives. And some suggested people based on their mannerisms and personality and more. Some of our top picks:

Former President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Z1x6p5J0pe— linda smith (@lindasm87705438) May 17, 2021

Trump really can do everything, can he not?

Another user had at least zeroed in on the family who was going to, except for this minor pickle they were in.

The right answer is "Obama" I just can't decide if it's Barack or Michelle. I think Michelle b/c when the aliens say they're going to exterminate all of us, Barack would be all "humanity has value!" while Michelle would pivot to "*All*? Come now. *All* of us aren't like this."— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 17, 2021

Dolly Parton was a choice too.

Dolly Parton. No explanation required.— Annie Parker #SmashThePatriarchy (@annie_parker) May 17, 2021

This answer was well, expected.

This is the only correct answer. Why? Because Elon F****** Musk is why. pic.twitter.com/ZcVfSM3Sq5— DOGEy_STYLE (@style_dogey) May 17, 2021

A dog. The dog would be like “I know they’re not great but, they have snacks, give good snuggles, and sometimes they try their best. Once you get to know them, they’re lovable.”— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 17, 2021

The Rock, always dependable was another choice.

The Rock.He can be intimidating, he can be charming, he can be funny, and he can be the Tooth Fairy. If all else fails, he can raise an eyebrow at them. Who else has that kind of range? — Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) May 17, 2021

The queen of chat shows Oprah too scored some votes to represent humans.

I feel that Oprah could positively represent us but also walk them through what they’re about to deal with with most of the rest of us.— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) May 17, 2021

Another user however, thought his dad was a better candidate for the job.

My dad has been angling for this role his whole life. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been doing it in secret for years.— Matt Kothe (@mdkothe) May 17, 2021

Well the last 5 years should have freaked them out. We basically had the reality version of “Mars attacks” in the White House. pic.twitter.com/EPnSo1KJoL— LastAct (@LastGreatAct) May 17, 2021

Tom Hanks also vied for a spot.

Tom Hanks. Everyone loves Tom Hanks.— AngryMom (@ItsAngryMom) May 17, 2021

She’s smart, she’s tough, she cares for humans and won’t sell us down the River and she adopted an alien baby 😆 pic.twitter.com/21L4YKbXSg— TLDuryea, Vaccinated (@TinaDuryea) May 17, 2021

Michale D Higgins and his dog. Very intelligent and well spoken and Michael is also great. pic.twitter.com/tUpBDJAoxQ— Paul (@Zeps8314) May 17, 2021

A user also picked Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.

Angela Merkel. She has a PhD in Quantum Chemistry - smart af, nice enough but threatening when necessary. Americans want to nominate Americans but it's mainly because you don't understand much about the rest of the planet - Angela does. — Ciderismydrink (@ciderismydrink) May 17, 2021

Recently, the discovery of a burst of cosmic radio waves within the Earth's solar system for the first time by astrophysicists has led to an incredible amount of excitement on social media.

